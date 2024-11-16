Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

CBDT launches campaign to intimate taxpayers on undeclared foreign assets in ITR

In a statement, CBDT said informational messages will be sent via SMS and email to resident taxpayers who have already submitted their ITRs for AY 2024-25.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 08:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 08:59 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCBDTITR

Follow us on :

Follow Us