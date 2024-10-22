Home
CCI publishes detailed order approving merger of Reliance, Walt Disney's media assets

As part of seeking the regulator's approval, the parties have voluntarily agreed that they will not bundle TV ad slots for IPL, ICC and BCCI cricketing rights till the end of existing rights.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 14:55 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 14:55 IST
Business NewsCCIRelianceWalt Disney

