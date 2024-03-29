CEAT MD Arnab Banerjee is the new ATMA Chairman

New Delhi: Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) on Friday said Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director (MD) & CEO of CEAT Ltd has been elected as its new Chairman.

Banerjee was elected at the Managing Committee Meeting (MCM) of the association held on Thursday evening, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) said in a statement.

He takes over from Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre and Industries.