Centre exempts tax on Covid-19 treatment spends

Also, ex-gratia payment received from an employer by family members in case of the death of an employee due to Covid-19 would be exempt from income tax

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS,
  • Jun 25 2021, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 19:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Centre on Friday announced tax exemptions on money paid by an employer to employees for Covid-19 treatment. Also, ex-gratia payment received from an employer by family members in case of the death of an employee due to Covid-19 would be exempt from income tax.

It also extended the deadline for various tax compliances in view of the ongoing pandemic.

The last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking too has been extended by three months to September 30, 2021.

The deadline for employers to furnish Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate in Form 16 to employees too has been extended till July 31 from July 15.

The deadline for Vivad Se Vishwas direct tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by two months till August 31. Taxpayers can make payments till October 31 with an additional amount of interest.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Income Tax

