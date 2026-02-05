<p>Bengaluru: When it comes to acing marquee cricket events, there’s none better than Australia. The Aussies have won a record six ODI World Cups out of 13 editions, one World Test Championship, and two ICC Champions Trophy. They are an irresistible force in one-day and red-ball cricket.</p>.<p>However, the same can’t be said when it comes to T20Is, despite the Aussies possessing some of the biggest hitters -- a delayed title triumph in 2021 mirrors their underachievement. That Australian squad was labelled very ‘Test-like,’ but under the captaincy of Aaron Finch, the Aussies defied odds in the Middle East. That trophy apart, their performance in the showpiece event of the shortest format has been ordinary to say the least, failing to reach the semifinals in the last two editions. In fact, they didn’t reach the knockout stage on three other occasions.</p>.<p>It’s this average record that Mitchell Marsh and his men will be looking to improve, and take Australia back to the pinnacle when they kick off their campaign against a dangerous Ireland in Colombo on February 11. And it won’t be easy as evidenced in the just-concluded T20I series in Pakistan, where they were blanked 3-0. Yes, Australia fielded a depleted side by leaving out several players back home to give them time to recover for the World Cup following a hectic summer, but questions remain about the form and fitness of several key players.</p>.<p>Marsh, undoubtedly, will have to lead from the front, but a lot will depend on the starts maverick opener Travis Head provides. One of the most fearsome hitters in world cricket, Head has a special ability to tear apart any attack in the world, and when on song, there’s nothing that can stop him. Big-hitters Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis — all checking in with middling returns — will have to come to the party from the start.</p>.<p>Another side, which will also be looking to turn a new leaf, having gone down the pecking order following a maiden title triumph in 2014, are co-hosts Sri Lanka. Since that emotional night in Dhaka, where Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene finally laid their hands on a World Cup trophy, Sri Lanka have stumbled in the ensuing editions. They won just one game in 2016, had to play the qualifying rounds to enter the tournament proper in 2021, failed to reach the knockouts the next year, and were knocked out in the first round in 2024 — their worst performance to date.</p>.<p>However, armed with home advantage, the Lankans will be confident of extending their stay this time. They have a good bowling attack comprising Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesha Pathirana and Dushmantha Chameera, but it’s their underwhelming batting that’s a massive concern. In the just-concluded series against England at home, which they lost 3-0, they were bowled out for 133 and 116. Given how dangerous Ireland and Zimbabwe can be, there is no room for error, and the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis and Kamil Mishara will have to step up their game.</p>.<p>Ireland, who have earned a reputation as ‘giant-killers’ in ODI World Cups, will be eyeing something similar in T20Is. They are handed a tough start, up against Sri Lanka first and then Australia, but an upset in one of them could take them to the Super8s which would be an achievement.</p>.<p>Oman and Zimbabwe are the other two teams in the group, and their goal will be to prove they are not here to just make up the numbers.</p>.<p>Highlights - Team records\nAustralia\nP: 222; W: 123; L: 92; T:0; NR: 7\nSri Lanka \nP: 225; W: 101; L: 122; T: 0; NR: 2\nIreland\nP: 185; W: 78; L: 97; T: 1; NR: 9\nZimbabwe \nP: 186: W: 67; L: 116; T: 0; NR: 3\nOman \nP: 110; W: 53; L: 56; T: 0; NR: 1\n\n\n\n</p>