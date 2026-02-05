<p>Bengaluru: When <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sjoerd-marijne">Sjoerd Marijne</a> decided to return to India to coach the women’s hockey team following a four-year sabbatical, it came as a surprise to many. Yes, the Dutchman had engineered one of the highest peaks in women’s hockey by finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but a lot has transpired since his exit right after the heartbreaking bronze-medal game.</p>.<p>Then, a well-functioning unit with talent bursting at the seams, the women’s team is at a crossroads today. Last December, coach Harendra Singh tendered his resignation after reports of mass player revolt against his ‘dictatorial’ style of functioning. Some players even alleged Harendra of ‘mental harassment’, saying his training methods were causing frequent injuries. Talks of groupism, which had held Indian women’s hockey back for long, resurfaced, and the divisions between seniors and juniors were there for all to see.</p>.<p>Even Marijne’s slate wasn’t clean, as his book -- <em>Will Power: The Inside Story of the Incredible Turnaround in Indian Women’s Hockey</em> -- which came out in late 2022, courted a lot of controversy, with players like Manpreet Singh and Gurjit Kaur filing defamation cases. So when Hockey India, which backed the players in the legal trouble while maintaining that dressing room secrets shouldn’t be revealed, brought Marjine back in January, the move left the fraternity befuddled.</p>.Meet Savita Punia: From Sirsa to Rashtrapati Bhavan, hockey goalkeeping stalwart's long walk to Padma Shri.<p>So what prompted Marijne to abandon an easygoing life in the Netherlands and return to the cockpit of India, where he not only has to steady a turbulent ship but also ensure they perform strongly, considering three big events are lined up this season? </p>.<p>“I feel so much respect. I'm very thankful to be here. And India has always been my second country. I feel a lot for India. Of course, I get the question many times, 'Why are you doing this? You have a legacy, and you did really well, and things are not going well (for India)',” said Marijne during a virtual media interaction.</p>.<p>“But that’s not the way I'm thinking. I'm thinking this is a really nice challenge with girls who are so motivated if you really treat them well. With an organisation like Hockey India and SAI, which have taken big steps in professionalism, behind, I’m enthusiastic to be with the team and to create this performance.</p>.<p>“The legacy alone from the Olympics 2021 doesn't help me to become old. But I have to watch myself in the mirror and think I did everything I could to make this happen. It's the challenge that makes it very interesting for me.”</p>.<p>The first biggest test in a hectic year for Marjine would be the World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad next month. The 51-year-old, hopeful of success, said his main goal in his second stint would be to restore unity and discipline. “My main focus is to create a unit, that's very important, and bring back the culture. Working together as a team, bring over my knowledge in a short time before the World Cup qualifiers, and that is going to be a big challenge.</p>.<p>“One unit, discipline, and a task-driven approach will win you medals. It's a step-by-step approach for me. First the World Cup qualifiers and then the Nations Cup. I know what needs to be done. I know how I want to see the team in 2028. All 29 players in the squad are important for me. I told them what happened in the past is past. I am very clear and direct with them. We don't have to be best friends, but still, we can have fun; it's all about performance. They should enjoy what they are doing,” said Marjine.</p>