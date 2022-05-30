'Centre ready with consultation paper on crypto'

'Centre ready with consultation paper on cryptocurrencies'

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 14:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Inflation in India should moderate in coming months and the government is ready with its consultation paper on cryptocurrencies, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Monday.

Seth said there needed to be a global consensus reached on cryptocurrencies and India would look at regulations enforced in other countries before deciding how it would regulate.

In the annual budget this year the government said it would tax gains made through cryptocurrency investments at 30 per cent but the country has still not given the measure legal status.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Cryptocurrencies

What's Brewing

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

How soccer gave Anita Kumari a shot at a better life

How soccer gave Anita Kumari a shot at a better life

The rise of Titans: GT lift their maiden IPL trophy

The rise of Titans: GT lift their maiden IPL trophy

Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus

Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

 