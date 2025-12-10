FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup | India rise late to seal bronze

<p>Chennai: Argentina were up and about early and had raced ahead in the bronze medal contest of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>India, on the other hand, decided to wake up from their slumber only 49th minutes later. Jumping into action, the Rohit Yadav-led world No. 2 side played catch-up before whizzing past the South Americans to score a 4-2 victory for a third-place podium finish. </p>.<p>On yet another cool and breezy evening in the coastal city, a full house greeted the teams before a penalty stroke conversion by Nicolas Rodriguez in the third minute and a field goal by Santiago Fernandez in the 44th minute muted a stunned crowd. </p>.<p>As a feeling of deja vu began to set in, PR Sreejesh's boys appeared to have re-grouped in the second half to avoid themselves from enduring a second consecutive humbling.</p>.<p>If Ankit Pal's deflection off a flick during a penalty corner in the 49th minute restored some life back into the Indian camp, Manmeet Singh's deflection off another drag-flick in the 52nd, Shardanand Tiwari's penalty stroke conversion (57th) and Anmol Ekka's drag-flick finding the net in the 58th minute saw the hosts end their topsy-turvy campaign with a medal around their necks. </p>.FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup | Mighty Germany reign supreme.<p>Of the Indian colts, defender Ekka's spring in his legs and energy at crunch moments proved to be the inspiration his team-mates fed on to forge a comeback. And comeback they did and how! </p>.<p>Though the third-ranked team in the world paced away initially, Argentina were as sloppy and mistake-ridden as India. Sensing the lack of intent and reading the Tomas Ruiz-led side's hesitation despite enjoying a comfortable 2-0 lead, the Indian's began attacking and penetrating into the defence.</p>.<p>With the wheels beginning to move faster in the third quarter, it was the fourth quarter when India pressed hard on the accelerator to secure a much-needed win. </p>.<p>"Remember two Olympic Games how I came back? I'm going back with a medal (after a semifinal loss), so I'm happy," said coach Sreejesh, flashing a broad smile of contentment. </p>.<p>"The team were down 0-1, 0-2. But they started to believe in themselves. They waited. I mean, 2-0, it's almost done. But they trusted themselves. They came up and created opportunities. They converted it. We go back with a medal. Great!."</p>.<p class="ListBody"><strong>Result: Bronze-medal match:</strong> India: 4 (Ankit Pal 49th, Manmeet Singh 52nd, Shardanand Tiwari 57th, Anmol Ekka 58th) bt Argentina: 2 (Nicolas Rodriguez 3rd, Santiago Fernandez 44th). </p>