Centre releases guidelines on 'dark patterns' that mislead consumers

Specified dark patterns:

False Urgency: Falsely stating or implying the sense of urgency or scarcity so as to mislead a user into making an immediate purchase or take an immediate action, which may lead to purchase.

Basket sneaking: Inclusion of additional items such as products, services, payments to charity/donation at the time of checkout from a platform, without the consent of the user, such that the total amount payable by the user is more than the amount payable for the product or the service chosen by the user.

Confirm shaming: Using a phrase, video, audio, or any other means to create a sense of fear or shame or ridicule or guilt in users' mind, so as to nudge the user to act in a certain way that results in the user purchasing a product or service from the platform or continuing a subscription of a service.

Forced action: Forcing a user into taking an action that would require the user to buy any additional good or subscribe or sign up for an unrelated service, in order to buy or subscribe to the product originally intended by the use.

Subscription trap: Trap related to subscription facilities.

Interface interference: A design element that manipulates the user interface in ways that highlights certain specific information and obscures other relevant information relative to the other information, to misdirect a user from taking an action desired by her.

Bait and switch: The practice of advertising a particular outcome based on the users' action but deceptively serving an alternate outcome.

Drip pricing: Practices related to elements of prices.

Disguised advertisement: A practice of posing, masking advertisements as other types of content such as user generated content or new articles or false advertisements.

Nagging: A dark pattern due to which users face an overload of requests, information, options or interruptions unrelated to the intended purchase of good or services which disrupts the intended transaction.