China keeps 7-day reverse repo rate unchanged

China's central bank on Tuesday kept the borrowing cost on seven-day reverse repos unchanged at 2.20%, shortly after resuming operations on the liquidity tool.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is injecting 10 billion yuan ($1.40 billion) via seven-day repos to "keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample", according to a statement on its website.
In May, China has held its benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) and medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate steady.
With no reverse repos maturing on Tuesday, the PBOC injected a net 10 billion yuan into the interbank money market on the day.
The PBOC last injected cash via reverse repos on March 31.
($1 = 7.1303 Chinese yuan)
