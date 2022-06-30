CIO Klub Bangalore honours women leaders to mark 12th anniversary

Bangalore arm of CIO Klub earlier this week marked the 12th anniversary of the organisation.
Founded in 2008, CIO Klub is the largest non-profit association of Chief Information Officers in India. To mark the celebration, it honoured top women CIOs of the country at a glittering event in Taj Airport.
The theme of the event was DigitalNxt and partners presented the next-generation solutions around AI/ML, Data Analytics, Cloud solutions, Cyber Security, Omni Channel Communication platforms, Project Management, Software Development, and Enterprise End-user devices & management.
Popular contemporary Indian artist and designer, Vishwanath Mallabadi known for his incredible artworks developed from scraps, showcased special masterpieces created from e-wastes such as computer and mobile phone-related components and accessories.
The program was graced by Payal Ninjiani a prominent leadership coach leader and Sneha Prakash, IFBB (International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness) Miss Universe 2022.
Both shared their wisdom and tips with the audience on how women can manage work-life balance and overcome challenges in a company and climb up the corporate ladder.
#GaneshVandana #DigitalNXT2022#CIOKlubBLR pic.twitter.com/ALwchJB2wM
— CIO Klub (@CIOKlub1) June 25, 2022
More than 150 top IT leaders from the major Indian cities including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kerala, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune chapters of CIOKlub attended the event.
