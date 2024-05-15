A welcome set of dietary guidelines

The new dietary recommendations for Indians released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) last week are a reminder of the inadequacies of our food habits and the need to improve them.

Our food habits are not just inadequate, many of them are bad and unhealthy. The ICMR has said that about 56.4 per cent of the total disease burden in the country can be attributed to unhealthy dietary practices. This should drive home the importance of eating the right kind of food and avoiding the wrong kind. Our body needs a balanced food but that is not what we offer it most days. A balanced diet would normally consist of no more than 45 per cent of the calories from cereals and pulses. Beans and/or meat should account for 15 per cent and the rest should come from nuts, vegetables, fruits and milk. Salt, sugar and oils should be consumed only minimally.