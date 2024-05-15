Freedom of minimalism 

Minimalist living is a desire to de-clutter. Restricting impulsive and compulsive buying in the material sphere and cutting down overthinking are perhaps the first steps in this direction. The underlying principle is that a clutter is not just visually disturbing but also impacts the mind. The clutter caused by overloading the mind is even more dangerous. This idea is embedded in the ancient philosophy of yoga. Patanjali’s yogasutras list saucha or cleanliness as a niyama, a basic requirement for a practitioner. This process includes the mind and the environment around you. A cleaning up process invariably implies de-cluttering and eliminating that which is not required for well being. This process creates or opens up space. When physical and mental spaces are unclogged, there is a sense of lightness and freedom. The freedom enables one to go beyond oneself and what is considered useful. It mitigates, if not completely removes, the shackles and pressures placed by society.