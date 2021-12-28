Cipla receives DCGI EUA for its Covid drug Molnupiravir

Cipla receives DCGI EUA for its Covid drug Molnupiravir

The drug is used for the treatment of non-hospitalised patients with Covid-19 globally

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 28 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 14:13 ist
Molnupiravir is an oral anti-viral that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Cipla Limited announced on Tuesday that it has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) permission by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid-19.

Cipla plans to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name Cipmolnu. Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 at high risk of developing severe disease.

Earlier this year, Cipla entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and to over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs). The regulatory approval comes on the back of a five-month collaborative trial conducted by a consortium of companies.

Also read: India approves anti-Covid pill, 2 new vaccines for emergency use

Cipla will soon make Cipmolnu 200mg capsules which will be available at all leading pharmacies and Covid treatment centres across the country.

The company has adequate manufacturing capacities and a solid distribution mechanism in place to ensure speedy access to this effective treatment pan India.

Molnupiravir is an oral anti-viral that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2. The drug is used for the treatment of non-hospitalised patients with Covid-19 globally.

Commenting on the launch, Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited) said it was "yet another step in our endeavour to enable access to all treatments in Covid care".

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cipla
business
Business News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
DCGI

What's Brewing

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

2021: BSY's exit, dismal Covid scenes in Karnataka

2021: BSY's exit, dismal Covid scenes in Karnataka

An indigestible palate politics

An indigestible palate politics

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

US halves isolation period for asymptomatic patients

US halves isolation period for asymptomatic patients

 