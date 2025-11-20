Indian Navy to seek Govt approval for five next generation missile destroyers

<p>New Delhi: With China augmenting its naval fleet, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-navy">Indian Navy</a> is set to seek the government’s approval to construct at least five next generation guided missile destroyers that will not only pack more firepower but will also carry a host of emerging technologies making them “smart warships”, a top official said here on Thursday.</p><p>“We have worked out a good design and hope to receive the AON (acceptance of necessity) approval from the government in this financial year and award the contracts within the next two years,” Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said.</p><p>These warships will be significantly more advanced from Visakhapatnam-class destroyers that the Indian Navy operates at the moment.</p><p>With a displacement of around 11,000 tonnes, sources said, the new platforms would be larger than Kolkata class and Visakhapatnam class warships. Many emerging technologies that the maritime force is developing will be integrated in these surface combatants.</p><p>Vice Admiral Vatsayan said the navy tested some of these smart technologies in a trial platform and further consolidated them for smart ships of the future.</p><p>The disclosure from the Navy Vice Chief comes days after China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy gets its third and most advanced aircraft carrier Fujian – the world’s largest non-nuclear military ship – that will be a force multiplier for the world’s largest navy.</p><p>According to a new report presented before the US Congress, the PLA Navy’s overall battle force in 2024 included over 370 ships and is projected to increase to 395 ships by 2025 and 435 ships by 2030. In July 2025, the PLAN unveiled a new amphibious assault ship that will be a drone carrier.</p><p>China - Pakistan’s biggest arms supplier – is also supplying eight new submarines to the Pakistan Navy and the first one is likely to be commissioned in the first half of 2026.</p><p>Asked about the upcoming induction of PNS Hangor, Vice Admiral Vatsayan said, “We are aware that China is supplying ships and submarines to Pakistan. We are monitoring everything closely and working on strengthening the defence. We know what kind of anti-submarine warfare capabilities we need to counter such threats.”</p><p>Vice Chief was speaking at a curtain raiser event for Swavlamban 2025 – Indian Navy’s annual conference focussing on innovation and indigenisation efforts. The force has given procurement orders worth Rs 1,400 crores on a few emerging technologies and more such orders are in the works. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the two day conference next week.</p>