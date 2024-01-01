Coal sector achieves 10.9% growth among eight core industries in November

The growth in the Index of Coal Industry is mainly due to a substantial surge in coal production during the month of November 2023, reaching 84.52 Million Tonne (MT), surpassing 76.16 MT of the corresponding month of the previous year, representing an increase of 10.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cumulative index of the coal sector during April-November, 2023-24 has increased by 12.8 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Ministry of Coal has played a pivotal role in driving this growth through various strategic initiatives. These include augmenting domestic production through an auction-based regime for commercial coal mining, engaging Mine Developer cum Operators (MDOs) to ramp up domestic coal output and reopening of discontinued mines on a revenue-sharing model to boost coal production.

The note-worthy growth of the coal sector and its contribution to the overall growth of the eight core industries are a testament to the continuous initiatives undertaken by the Coal Ministry.

These efforts align with the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and contribute to the nation's progress towards self-sufficiency and energy security, the statement said.