Cognizant to acquire Belcan for $1.3 billion

"I'm excited about the fact that Belcan operates in a sector (aerospace and defense) which is actually growing faster than the sector we are operating in, which is IT services. So, it gives us an opportunity to evolve on that growth," Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar said in an interview with Reuters.

"The capabilities that Belcan has - which is engineering, and which is in aerospace - can actually be cross-pollinated into the Cognizant strength area, which is primarily industrial manufacturing and automotive. So, it's a cross-pollination of services on both sides and the leverage of distribution networks on both sides," Kumar added. " ... That's the synergy we see."

Cognizant said that as part of the deal, Belcan would continue to be led by its CEO Lance Kwasniewski and operate as a unit of Cognizant.

Cognizant, which has a market value of $33 billion, is looking to strengthen its offerings in specialized areas as it braces for a slowdown in spending from clients. It has cut its annual revenue forecast in the range of $18.9 billion to $19.7 billion, below prior expectations of $19.0 billion to $19.8 billion.