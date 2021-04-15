Coinbase shares jump 10% day after Nasdaq debut

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 15 2021, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 15:25 ist
Coinbase Global Inc. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Coinbase Global Inc shares jumped 10 per cent in early trades on Thursday, a day after the cryptocurrency exchange went public in a high-profile debut on the Nasdaq that briefly valued it at more than $100 billion.

The debut marks another milestone for bitcoin and other digital assets and comes amid a surge in the value of cryptocurrencies that has lured a clutch of mainstream, top-tier firms.

Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million worth of Coinbase shares in the debut on Wednesday, according to the firm's daily trade summary.

Coinbase shares were up 10.3 per cent at $362 by 4:42 a.m. ET.

