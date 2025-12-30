Menu
West Bengal CM Mamata assures Muslims of protection for Waqf properties

Addressing a public meeting at Barjora in Bankura district, Banerjee said, 'We will not allow Waqf properties to be taken away. No one will be allowed to touch any religious place.'
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 15:50 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 15:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWaqf

