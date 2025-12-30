<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Tuesday asserted that her government would not allow any interference with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/waqf">Waqf</a> properties or religious institutions.</p>.<p>The amended Waqf Act came into force on April 8 this year. Several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, objected to the new law, certain provisions of which were stayed by the Supreme Court.</p>.SIR a huge 'scam' being conducted using AI: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.<p>Addressing a public meeting at Barjora in Bankura district, Banerjee said, "We will not allow Waqf properties to be taken away. No one will be allowed to touch any religious place." </p><p>"As long as we are in power, we will not allow Waqf properties to be taken away. I do not play politics of religion. I will not allow temples, mosques, or churches to be demolished," she said.</p>.<p>The amended Waqf law had triggered unrest in several parts of the country, including Murshidabad district in West Bengal. </p>