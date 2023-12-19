Accenture opens GenAI studio in Bengaluru campus

Global IT services firm Accenture on Monday announced the launch of its generative AI studio in Bengaluru, in a bid to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities and offerings that will help businesses optimise and revamp processes at a time when technology companies worldwide are looking to increase their investments in the emerging technology.
The studio, housed within Accenture’s ‘Innovation Hub’, is part of the firm’s $3 billion investment in AI and data announced in June this year. The AI push will also see Accenture increasing its AI talent pool to 80,000 in the next three years through hiring, training and acquisitions, the company had said at the time.
The generative AI studio will enable its AI and data teams to collaborate with companies in creating solutions with a modern data and AI foundation, large language model (LLM) architecture, ecosystems partnerships, talent, and responsible AI frameworks.
“Clients today understand the massive opportunity that generative AI can bring to optimise and reinvent their business, opening up new avenues for growth. However, to harness the full potential of their AI investments, they need to be value-led in every business capability they choose to reinvent with generative AI,” said Senthil Ramani, global lead – Data and AI, Accenture.
Accenture’s AI push is in line with efforts by technology companies to increase their AI capabilities. C-suite executives looking to increase spending in AI has grown to 74% for 2024 from 50% noted last year, according to a recent survey by Accenture. Many of them are looking to move from proof of concept models to those custom-built on proprietary models, it said.
Through the studio, Accenture will integrate the AI capabilities it has built and invested in till date in terms of technological advancements, talent, patents and ongoing projects, along with in-house AI-led services such as “switchboard”.
“Our clients across 19 industries now have the opportunity to understand, experiment, adopt and scale generative AI solutions to reinvent functions and business models to achieve new levels of performance,” Mahesh Zurale, global lead – Advanced Technology Centers Global Network, Accenture said.