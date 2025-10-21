Zubeen Garg: The Rebel, The Romantic, The Legend

<p>Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, 52, passes away in a tragic accident in Singapore | Known for the timeless hit Ya Ali and hundreds of Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi songs, Zubeen was a cultural icon of the North-East | His death has left India mourning one of its most soulful voices | Cremated in Guwahati with full state honours and a 21-gun salute | Fans gather from across the region to pay tribute | Remembering Zubeen Garg’s legacy that reshaped Assamese music, inspired generations, and bridged regional cinema with Indian pop culture</p>