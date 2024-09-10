Adani Airports launch 'aviio'- digital platform to access real-time data

Mumbai: Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group has launched aviio – a pioneering digital transformation platform for the airport ecosystem.

A first-of-its-kind, comprehensive digital initiative in India, aviio aspires to bring the aviation community together to collaborate and serve passengers better.

“On the face of it, this multipurpose app is designed to revolutionise stakeholder collaboration, equipping both internal and external stakeholders at airports with improved situational awareness for informed decision-making. However, the most important impact of aviio would be on passenger journeys – this app is all set to transform the way passengers transit through our airports,” said Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL.

“This initiative commits to help AAHL improve our capacity planning, operational efficiencies and real time resource management. Over time, it will help us onboard new additions to the portfolio for multi-airport governance and enable a sustained impact on topline,” he said in a press statement issued in Mumbai.