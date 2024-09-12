Libra

September 23 - October 22

The Year of the Balancing Flame “Harmony is not the absence of conflict — it’s the art of return.” 2026 invites you to re-negotiate every contract — professional, emotional, and karmic. Venus, your ruler, moves through powerful zones, asking: What still deserves your beauty and bandwidth? Jupiter’s rise in Cancer illuminates the highest point of your chart — career, recognition, and purpose converge. Those who stayed authentic through 2024–25 now rise as voices of grace and reason. Saturn from Pisces reminds you that work must be worship, not weight. Delegate what drains you; design your life around peace, not pace. Partnerships evolve — some complete their karmic cycle, others deepen into sacred companionships. Creative projects and diplomacy thrive. A powerful alliance in mid-year may open global or media-related opportunities. By December, balance returns — not by chance, but by choice. Hidden Fulfilment: A long-awaited professional vindication or reunion comes, restoring your inner equilibrium. Gem Compass: Diamond or White Sapphire, to anchor fairness with focused fire. Mantra for 2026: “I balance by becoming whole.”