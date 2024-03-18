Adani Group's dollar bonds, shares tumble on US probe report

Mumbai: Most dollar bonds of Adani Group companies fell to their lowest level in two months on Monday following a report indicating that US prosecutors have widened their investigation of the conglomerate to examine potential bribery.

Shares of all 10 group and related companies also fell over 5 per cent in early trading in India, with Adani Total Gas leading the decline.

Bond prices fell, resulting in a 38 basis points increase in the yield on a note from Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone due in February 2032 to 7.20 per cent. The yield had jumped 54 bps to 7.36 per cent earlier in the day, marking the biggest single-session gain since February.