Adani Total Gas posts Q3 profit rise of 16% thanks to higher CNG sales

New Delhi: Adani Total Gas Ltd, the city gas retailing joint venture of Adani group and TotalEnergies of France, on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent rise in third quarter net profit on the back of strong CNG sales.

It posted a standalone net profit of Rs 172 crore in the October-December period compared to Rs 148 crore a year back, the company said in a statement.

Sale of compressed natural gas (CNG) soared 24 per cent to 144 million standard cubic metres in the December quarter, while piped natural gas sales grew 15 per cent to 80 million standard cubic meters.

The CNG sales rose as the firm added 98 new stations, taking the total network to 835 stations across the country. Adding over 85,580 new piped natural gas consumers took the total households buying piped cooking gas from the company to 9.3 lakh.

Revenue from operations was 5 per cent higher at Rs 1,243 crore.

"Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) is embarking on the opportunities in the LNG segment as a transport fuel with building its 1st LNG retail outlet in Dahej, Gujarat, which is expected to be commissioned by July 2024," the statement said. "ATGL has developed a plan to setup LNG station network at various strategic locations pan India."