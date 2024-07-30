Adani Wilmar to invest Rs 600 crore to expand edible oil business, solar power capacities

Asked about the guidance for the full 2024-25 fiscal, Mallick said the monsoon would play a key role in achieving higher growth. "Good monsoon rains with better distribution will lead to a good harvest of Kharif (summer-sown) crops and boost the overall rural income." The company is also expecting good sales of edible oils and other food products in the second half of the fiscal because of the long marriage season that will start from November onwards, he said.