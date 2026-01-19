Menu
Rupee breaches 91/USD mark 2nd time in a month, ends 14 paise lower at 90.92 against US dollar

Despite weak American currency and lower crude oil prices, selling pressure in domestic equities pushed the Indian currency downward, forex analysts said.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 10:46 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 10:46 IST
