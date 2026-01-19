Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty succumb to selling pressure in blue-chips Reliance, ICICI Bank

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 324.17 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 83,246.18. During the day, it tumbled 672.04 points, or 0.80%, to 82,898.31.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 10:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 10:50 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us