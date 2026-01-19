<p>Mumbai: Stock market benchmarks <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sensex">Sensex </a>and Nifty ended lower on Monday, tracking deep losses in heavyweights Reliance Industries, Eternal, and ICICI Bank amid global tariff uncertainties.</p>.<p>Besides, weakness in the rupee and unabated flight of foreign capital from Indian equities also made investors jittery, traders said.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 324.17 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 83,246.18. During the day, it tumbled 672.04 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 82,898.31.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 108.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 25,585.50.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Reliance Industries dropped 3.04 per cent after the company reported a flat net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the third quarter, as a decline in gas production and weakness in its retail business offset gains in other segments.</p>.<p>ICICI Bank, Eternal, Titan, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were also among the laggards.</p>.<p>ICICI Bank dipped 2.26 per cent after its consolidated profit for the December quarter declined 2.68 per cent to Rs 12,537.98 crore, hit by an RBI-mandated Rs 1,283-crore provision for agricultural loans wrongly classified as priority sector advances.</p>.<p>On a standalone basis, the country's second-largest lender reported an over 4 per cent decline in the October-December profit at Rs 12,883 crore.</p>.<p>However, InterGlobe Aviation, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.</p>.<p>European markets were trading significantly lower.</p>.<p>US markets ended marginally lower on Friday.</p>.<p>"Global risk appetite weakened after US President Donald Trump announced new tariff threats against eight European nations, reigniting concerns of a potential US–EU trade dispute. This development triggered a broad risk-off mood across global equity markets, prompting investors to rotate toward safe-haven assets like gold," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>Domestically, sentiment remains cautious amid ongoing FII outflows. With the Q3 earnings season progressing, stock-specific volatility is likely, particularly where performance has been mixed, he added.</p>.<p>The rupee breached the 91-a-dollar mark for the second time in a month before ending 14 paise down at 90.92 (provisional) against the greenback.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.22 per cent to USD 63.35 per barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,346.13 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,935.31 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex climbed 187.64 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 83,570.35. The Nifty rose 28.75 points or 0.11 per cent to 25,694.35.</p>