AdaniConneX raises Rs 11,520 crfrom 8 global banks, sets benchmark with construction financing framework

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship of billionaire Gautam Adani-run conglomerate, is investing around Rs 12,510 crore ($1.5 billion) on its fledgling data centre business in the next three years. Its joint venture with EdgeConnex plans to build nine data centres with a total capacity of 1 gigawatt by 2030 to provide infrastructure for the booming digital services demand.