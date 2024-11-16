Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Aditya Birla Group makes $20 bn investment as it sets eyes on scaling biz: KM Birla

KM Birla said most of the group's investments are long-term, with a business outlook over the next 15-20 years, while consumer businesses have a shorter span.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 12:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 12:24 IST
Business NewsAditya Birla

Follow us on :

Follow Us