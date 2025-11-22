<p>Mumbai: Air India announced the reinstatement of its codeshare agreement with fellow Star Alliance carrier, Air Canada, to offer more flight options for travellers and boost connectivity between India and Canada.</p><p>Effective December 2, 2025, the agreement enables Air India to offer its customers convenient access to six points across Canada beyond its gateways at Vancouver and London-Heathrow. </p><p>It allows Air India to place its ‘AI’ designator code on Air Canada-operated flights on two routes: from Vancouver to: Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montréal and Halifax, and, from London Heathrow to Vancouver and Calgary.</p><p>Reciprocally, Air Canada customers will benefit from seamless domestic India connectivity to Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi via Delhi, and to Delhi and Mumbai via London-Heathrow.</p>.Air India to resume flights to Shanghai from February 2026.<p>Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, “More than two million people travel between India and Canada every year, as families reunite, students pursue their dreams, and businesses build for tomorrow."</p><p>"The reinstatement of our partnership with Air Canada eases journeys for thousands of them every day moving forward. As a proud Star Alliance member airline, Air India remains committed to the alliance’s purpose of delivering seamless journeys across the globe.”</p><p>Customers with itineraries combining flights operated by Air India and Air Canada can travel on a single-ticket and benefit from a unified baggage allowance. </p><p>Frequent flyers can continue to earn and redeem points/miles on both airlines, and elite status holders of Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme continue to enjoy Star Alliance Gold benefits with Air Canada-operated flights, including priority services, extra baggage allowance, and complimentary airport lounge access. </p>