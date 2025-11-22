<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have busted the Rs 7.11 crore ATM cash van heist reported in the city on Wednesday by recovering Rs 5.76 crore and arresting three people including a police constable. </p><p>Police officials said that the heist was marked by significant planning aimed at defeating digital tracking and surveillance systems. They said the tactics were designed to create a “digital vacuum”, leaving no recoverable electronic trail.</p><p>The arrested are Annappa Naik, a constable attached to Govindapura police station, J Xavioir, an ex-employee of a cash logistics firm Info Systems and Gopi, all residents of KG Halli. Xavioir and Gopi were involved in similar crimes earlier. </p><p>Announcing the busting of the crime, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kamar Singh said on Saturday that at 1.20 pm on November 19, CMS Info Systems reported that their van carrying Rs 7.11 crore was allegedly stopped near DJ Halli by men impersonating RBI officers. Preliminary information suggested a route ambush and a clean getaway.</p><p>However, investigators later established that the robbery occurred earlier at 12.48 pm, along the Ashoka Pillar–Jayanagar–Dairy Circle corridor. </p><p>The gang intercepted the vehicle, forced open the rear compartment, grabbed multiple cash boxes, and abandoned the van around 1.16 pm before dispersing in different vehicles. Siddapura Police had registered a case of armed dacoity.</p><p><strong>How the culprits struck</strong> </p>.Bengaluru ATM cash van robbery: How robbers planned, executed the heist and investigation so far.<p>The accused carefully chose CCTV blind spots for stopping the van and transferring the cash. They refrained from using mobile phones during the heist to avoid detection and interception. They switched languages mid-conversation to confuse potential witnesses and delay profiling.</p><p>Multiple vehicles were used and their number plates changed frequently to throw cops off their trail. Non-serialised currency was stolen, making post-crime tracing nearly impossible. The accused also relied on real-time media updates, which briefly risked exposing early police leads.</p><p><strong>How cops busted the crime</strong></p><p>Police pieced together scattered clues by retracing the van’s exact movements, scrutinising partial CCTV footage, and investigating the possibility of insider coordination. This led them to the main conspirators, whose arrests in quick succession also yielded in the recovery of a major portion of the stolen cash.</p><p>Police teams from Siddapura, Jayanagar and the Central Crime Branch were involved in the operation.</p><p><strong>Investigation continues</strong></p><p>While the three key accused are now in custody, police said further arrests are likely as teams pursue remaining members and attempt to recover the balance money.</p>