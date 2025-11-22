Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru police crack ATM cash-van heist; three including constable arrested, Rs 5.76 crore seized

The accused carefully chose CCTV blind spots for stopping the van and transferring the cash. They refrained from using mobile phones during the heist to avoid detection and interception.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 09:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 09:35 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsCrimerobberymoney heist

Follow us on :

Follow Us