<p>Mysuru: KPCC working president and MLA Tanveer Sait said that the Congress high-command would resolve the confusion over the leadership change issue in Karnataka with an announcement in the next two days.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Saturday, Sait, who is also a former minister, said, “The party high-command should have clarified its stand on the power-sharing issue earlier itself. Confusion on whether an agreement was reached or not has continued for the past two and a half years. There is no loss to the party due to such developments but the confusion should have been avoided. Now, it appears to have reached a dangerous proportion. Thus, the high-command will announce its decision soon.”</p>.Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar at logger heads on KMF chairman post.<p>“Only those who were present during the discussion are aware of who gave a word, who did not give a word, and who broke their word. The power-sharing formula was not discussed in front of the Congress MLAs. Therefore, we do not know what happened there,” Sait said.</p><p>Sait, a prominent minority leader from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district of Mysuru, said, “I have a good relationship with Siddaramaiah. I respect and admire him. But I have gratitude towards Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar too. Shivakumar mentored me, politically. There is nothing to hide about this. I do not think about the benefits or loss. However, I am also an aspirant for a ministerial berth.”</p>