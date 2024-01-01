JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Air India to start operating A350 aircraft from Jan 22, maiden flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai

Air India to start operating A350 aircraft from Jan 22
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 13:22 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Air India will start operating its first A350 aircraft on the domestic routes from January 22, with the first flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai.

The A350-900 aircraft will have a three-class cabin configuration with 316 seats. There will be 28 business class, 24 premium economy and 264 economy seats.

"India's first Airbus A350 will enter commercial service on 22 January 2024," the airline said in a release on Monday.

Initially, the aircraft will be deployed on domestic routes to allow Air India crew members to familiarise themselves with the craft and for regulatory compliance purposes.

The plane will operate flights from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, the release said.

"The A350 aircraft will be later deployed for longer-haul flights to destinations across continents," it added.

Air India on Monday started bookings for the flights to be operated by the A350.

The airline's first of the 20 A350-900 aircraft landed in the national capital on December 23.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 January 2024, 13:22 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsBengaluruMumbaiAir IndiaAirbus

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT