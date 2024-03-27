Amazon loses court fight to suspend EU tech rules' ad clause

Brussels: Amazon on Wednesday lost its fight to suspend a requirement regarding its online advertising under EU tech rules after Europe's top court backed EU regulators, saying EU interests outweigh the US online retailer's material interests.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA) which kicked in last year, Amazon was designated as a very large online platform subject to tough rules to tackle illegal and harmful content on its platform.

The company subsequently challenged a DSA requirement to make publicly available a repository containing detailed information on its online advertising and also asked for an interim measure until the court rules on the case.