<p>Bengaluru: Ecommerce giant Amazon, which has surpassed Rs 1,76,511 crore ($20 billion) in cumulative ecommerce exports from India between 2015 and 2025, has now set Rs 7,05,980 crore ($80 billion) target by 2030. In 2020, Amazon targeted Rs 88,247 crore ($10 billion) in cumulative ecommerce exports from India by 2025, which was later revised to Rs 1,76,511 crore ($20 billion) within the same timeline.</p><p>Amazon's flagship ecommerce exports programme, Amazon Global Selling, was launched in 2015. In the last 10 years, the programme has registered over 2 lakh exporters, cumulatively selling more than 75 crore 'Made in India' products to customers across the world. The total seller base on the program has grown over 33 per cent in the past year, Amazon said on Monday.</p><p>Amazon Global Selling has registered sellers from 28 states, 7 union territories, and over 200 cities across India. It enables exporters to build global brands by selling to hundreds of millions of customers on more than 18 Amazon global marketplaces in countries such as the US, the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, etc.</p><p>Between 2015 and 2024, top product categories on Amazon Global Selling include health and personal care (45 per cent), beauty (45 per cent), toys (44 per cent), and apparel (37 per cent).</p><p>Srinidhi Kalvapudi, Head, Amazon Global Selling India, said, "At Amazon, we've witnessed significant growth in India's traditional export strengths, such as health and personal care, beauty, toys, home apparel, and furniture, among others. Since 2015, Amazon has enabled Rs 1,76,511 crore ($20 billion) in cumulative ecommerce exports from India, including through the Amazon Global Selling program, achieving this milestone ahead of the 2025 target."</p><p>"As we work towards our Rs 7,05,980 crore ($80 billion) in cumulative ecommerce exports goal by 2030, we're focused on simplifying global selling through technology innovation, capacity building, and ecosystem partnerships. We remain committed to enabling India's ecommerce export growth in line with the Government of India's goal of reaching Rs 17,64,914 crore - Rs 26,47,371 crore ($200-300 billion) by 2030."</p>