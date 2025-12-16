Menu
WPI inflation in negative for second straight month

The annual Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation stood at (-) 0.32% in November. In October, it was at a 27-month low of (-) 1.21%.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 21:43 IST
Published 15 December 2025
