Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Trade deficit hits 5-month low on dip in gold, oil imports

Goods exports rose to $38.13 billion in November, which is 19.38% higher when compared with $31.94 billion recorded in the same month, last year.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 21:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 21:41 IST
Business NewsEconomyTrade deficit

Follow us on :

Follow Us