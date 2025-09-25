<p>Bengaluru: The Amazon Great Indian Festival has attracted over 38 crore customer visits in the first two days. The festival, which opened for Prime members on September 22 and for all customers on September 23, saw over 70% of customer visits coming from beyond the top 9 metros.</p><p>"Customers enjoyed savings with GST benefits, access to more than 1 lakh products at the lowest prices and over 30,000 new products launched across categories including smartphones, laptops, TVs, fashion and beauty, home décor, appliances, furniture and groceries from top brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, IQOO, and Sony, among others," the ecommerce company said.</p><p>"The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is seeing a record-breaking start. The first 48 hours have been our biggest ever, with an unprecedented 38 crore customer visits and the highest number of Prime members shopping during Prime Early Access," said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Amazon India. </p><p>"The #GSTBachatUtsav initiative has been incredibly well-received, with sellers passing on GST benefits worth crores in just 48 hours through our dedicated storefront featuring home appliances, electronics, daily essentials, healthcare, fashion, and more," he added. </p>.Urban India set to spend Rs 2.19 lakh crore this festive season; online shopping surges.<p>From air conditioners and dishwashers that are both seeing double-digit y-o-y growth to inverter batteries that are growing 2X, customers are enjoying the benefits of reduced GST this Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon said. </p><p>Grocery essentials like beverages, oils, and cereals grew 15% y-o-y following GST benefits, while high-protein foods and spreads from D2C brands surged 27% y-o-y. </p><p>Amazon also said that customers across the country are showing a marked preference for premium products like side-by-side refrigerators, advanced washing machines, energy-efficient split ACs & fans, air fryers, among others.</p><p>Smartphones witnessed strong double digit growth with the segment above Rs 20,000 growing 50% y-o-y driven by premiumisation. </p><p>Also, more than 16,000 SMBs tripled their sales compared to an average day, with home, kitchen, apparel, toys, and jewellery emerging as popular categories, the ecommerce giant said.</p>