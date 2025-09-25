Menu
Amazon's Great Indian Festival clocks over 38 crore visits in 2 days

From air conditioners and dishwashers that are both seeing double-digit y-o-y growth to inverter batteries that are growing 2X, customers are enjoying the benefits of reduced GST.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 16:41 IST
