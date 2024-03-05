Ambani-Disney merger may capture 50% of India’s streaming market

By Advait Palepu

Nearly half of India’s internet users watched movies, television shows, news and sports on streaming platforms owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. and Walt Disney Co. before they merged to form a media giant, according to Virgina-based data analytics firm Comscore.

Last month, Reliance agreed to acquire Disney’s India business, creating an $8.5 billion media giant ranging from film and television production to news and sports content.

In January, nearly 243.5 million users — a 46.5 per cent market share — visited three streaming platforms, Disney’s Hotstar and Reliance’s JioCinema and JioTV. Hotstar garnered over 114 million unique visitors for the month, while JioCinema and JioTV received more than 129 million visitors during the period, according to Comscore data.