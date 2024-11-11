Home
Ambuja Cements seeks CCI nod to acquire majority stake in Orient Cement

In October, billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group said it has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) at an equity value of Rs 8,100 crore.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 12:43 IST

