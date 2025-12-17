Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Apple in talks with Indian chipmakers to assemble, package iPhone components: Reports

Apple held talks with Murugappa Group-owned CG Semi, which is building an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, the report said.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 04:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 04:43 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAppleiPhonecompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us