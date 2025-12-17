From Homegrown Beginnings to a Global Breakthrough: How Jitin Bhatia has put Explurger on the World Map

<p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>When Jitin Bhatia started building Explurger, he wasn’t aiming to create just another social network. He was attempting something far more ambitious — redefining how people capture, preserve, and share their travel experiences. In a digital world dominated by global giants, Bhatia introduced an entirely new category: a travel-first, experience-driven social media platform built in India, designed for the world. </p><p>Today, Explurger is one of the most recognised Indian apps on the international tech map, with users in more than 75 countries and a fast-growing community of over 18 million. Its rise reflects not just technological innovation, but the vision of a founder determined to place a homegrown idea on the global stage. </p><h3><strong>A Passion for Travel That Sparked a Global Product</strong></h3><p>Explurger was born from Bhatia’s personal journeys across continents. As a frequent traveller himself, he realised that mainstream social media platforms were excellent for quick posts but failed to truly capture the depth of travel experiences. Memories scattered across feeds didn’t answer the question that mattered most to him: <strong>“Where have my journeys really taken me?”</strong> </p><p>It was his global travel exposure that planted the seeds of Explurger. While navigating airports, cities, and cultures, he noticed how fragmented travel memories had become. That’s when the concept took shape: a platform built not for passive scrolling, but for meaningful connections among people who love exploring the world. </p><p>This gap, simple yet universal, became the starting point for Explurger — a platform built to document miles travelled, cities visited, and milestones achieved through an AI-powered travelogue. It was an idea that no major global platform had attempted, and one that resonated strongly with today’s experience-driven generation. </p><h3><strong>A Proud Moment: Recognition at the G20 Summit</strong> </h3><p>And then Explurger’s global aspirations received a major boost when Jitin Bhatia was specially invited for a one-on-one interaction with <strong>Prime Minister Narendra Modi</strong> during the G20 Summit in South Africa. The moment not only placed Explurger among global innovators but also represented a wider sentiment — India’s digital products were now ready to be showcased to the world. For Bhatia, it was validation that a homegrown platform could take its place on the international stage. </p><h3><strong>A Global Community That Continues to Grow</strong> </h3><p>What began as a simple idea has grown into one of India’s leading travel-tech platforms.</p><ul><li><p><strong>Over 18 million users</strong> actively exploring and sharing their journeys</p></li><li><p><strong>Presence in 75 countries</strong>, making it one of India’s most widely adopted travel-tech platforms</p></li><li><p><strong>Hundreds of global brands</strong> have partnered with the app for deeper, experience-led engagement</p></li><li><p><strong>High user engagement</strong>, with travellers spending significant time discovering trips, itineraries, and travel stories</p></li><li><p><strong>A rapidly expanding creator community</strong> using Explurger to chronicle their journeys and build distinct travel identities</p></li></ul><h3><strong>The Road Ahead</strong> </h3><p>What distinguishes Jitin Bhatia’s leadership is his conviction that a world-class product can emerge from India and be adopted internationally. Explurger reflects this belief through its design philosophy, global positioning, and storytelling style. It is proudly Indian in its roots, yet global in its voice — a rare balance few startups achieve. </p><p>As Explurger continues to expand globally, it represents a rare achievement — a social platform built outside Silicon Valley and China, yet thriving worldwide. At the centre of this journey is Jitin Bhatia, a founder who believed that an Indian idea, shaped with global ambition, could inspire travellers everywhere. With new features, partnerships, and creator-focused initiatives, Explurger is poised to become an even stronger force in the global travel-tech space. </p><p>And one thing remains clear: <strong>Jitin Bhatia hasn’t just built an app — he has placed an Indian-born social media platform firmly on the global stage.</strong></p>