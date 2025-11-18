<p>New Delhi: iPhone maker Apple India has reported a 16 per cent increase in the profit to Rs 3,196 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, according to the company's regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.</p>.<p>The company had posted a profit of Rs 2,745.71 crore in the the previous financial year.</p>.<p>The total revenue increased by 18 per cent to Rs 79,378 crore during the reported year from Rs 67,121.61 crore in FY24.</p>.Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket: Everything you need to know about Apple's fancy accessory.<p>"Apple India Private Limited... reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 79,378 crore, a 18 per cent jump since the last financial year.The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 75,191 crore," Tofler said.</p>.<p>The revenue from operations of Apple India increased by 18.48 per cent to Rs 79,060.51 crore in FY25 from Rs 66,727.73 crore in the previous fiscal.</p>.<p>The expense of the company increased about 18 per cent to Rs 64,010.91 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 54,147.04 crore in FY24.</p>.<p>The employee benefits increased by 19.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 3,107.35 crore from 2,599.70 crore. </p>