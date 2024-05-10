Australian regulator says Musk's X should not set limits of internet law

Begbie said the dispute was not a debate about free speech but rather about the practicality of the Australian law that gives the regulator power to protect citizens from the most objectionable content.

Geo-blocking Australians, the solution X offered, was ineffective because a quarter of the population used virtual private networks that disguise their locations, he added.

"Global removal in these circumstances is a reasonable step," he said. "It would achieve what parliament intended, which is no accessibility to end users in Australia."

X's lawyer, Bret Walker, said Australian laws left it open to interpretation what amounted to reasonable steps to protect the country from offensive content but the Musk-owned company had gone to reasonable lengths.

"The idea that it's better for the whole world not to see this obviously newsworthy matter, presumably to form their own views, and to consider the views of others ... is in our submission a startling one," he told the court.

"There should be much more than a ripple of apprehension that this country would take the approach that if this is the only way we can control what's available to end users in Australia, then it's a reasonable step to deny it to everybody on earth."

While the matter has been in court, Federal Court Judge Geoffrey Kennett has issued a temporary takedown order of the posts. On Friday he extended the temporary order to June 10 when he will give a final decision.