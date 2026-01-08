<p>New Delhi: Avro India plans to double its plastic recycling processing capacity to 1,000 metric tons per month by the end of the current fiscal, from the current around 500 metric tons per month, Chairman Sushil Kumar Aggarwal said on Thursday.</p><p>Addressing a media conference, Aggarwal said less than 10% of plastic waste in India is recycled back into usable material. The remainder are burnt, dumped in landfills or leaked into the soil, rivers and oceans, he said, underlining the need for higher investment in plastic recycling.</p><p>Aggarwal said that Avro India has invested Rs 25 crore on the recycling plant, and plans to invest an additional Rs 30 crore by March 2027.</p>.BSWML sends plastic waste to cement factories across state .<p>The BSE-listed Avro India operates in plastic recycling through a 100% owned subsidiary, Avro Recycling Limited. The company’s manufacturing and recycling units are located at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>Aggarwal said Avro India targets to expand pan-India through future greenfield recycling projects.</p><p>“India’s plastic challenge cannot be solved through fragmented efforts. It requires scale, technology, and intent. At Avro, we have invested years of research to build a system that converts complex plastic waste into valuable raw material,” he said.</p><p>“Our vision goes beyond recycling — we are building a nationwide ecosystem that transforms waste into opportunity, while protecting our planet,” he added.</p><p>Avro India JMD Nikhil Aggarwal said that Avro has developed a proprietary system capable of upcycling complex plastic waste like cement bags, salt bags, sugar bags, putty bags, and calcite packaging materials.</p><p>The recycled granules produced at the facility are fully-utilised in the manufacture of high-value end-products, including plastic furniture, air coolers, washing machines, automotive components, and other industrial and consumer applications, Nikhil said.</p><p>“These granules are available at up to 40% lower cost than virgin plastic, while meeting stringent technical and durability standards,” he added.</p>