Bajaj Auto Q3 profit rises 38% to Rs 2,033 crore

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday reported a 38 per cent jump in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 2,032.62 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 1,472.7 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal stood at Rs 12,165.33 crore, up from Rs 9,318.54 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 9,855.44 crore as against Rs 7,644.55 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Growth in revenue was led by acceleration in domestic business, which on the back of sharp execution and impactful activation during the festive season, cushioned the relatively subdued, albeit recovering, export sales amidst continued challenges in overseas markets, Bajaj Auto said.