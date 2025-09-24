Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

BharatBenz expands reach in Jammu & Kashmir with new authorised dealership

The PPS Trucking’s Jammu Facility spans 22,000 sq. ft. and features 8 service bays, with the capacity to serve over 2,700 vehicles annually.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 07:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 07:03 IST
Business NewsJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us