News in Pics | November 26, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A flock of Eurasian coots swim on Dal Lake as a boatman rows his boat in the misty background, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
An artist performs the 'Gomira' mask dance as part of World Heritage Week 2025 celebrations, at Victoria Memorial, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
A man holds a placard reading "Let's stop being a problem now", as people attend a march to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Madrid, Spain, November 25, 2025.
A cyclist rides under a tree still holding onto its autumn color along the banks of the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 25, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady look at Gobble, one of two turkeys ceremonially pardoned for Thanksgiving, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 25, 2025.
Published 26 November 2025, 02:08 IST