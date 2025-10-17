Menu
Biocon Biologics partners Civica to launch insulin Glargine in United States

Civica will distribute, promote, and sell the medicine in the United States under a separate Civica label and trade dress, and in California, the product will carry the CalRx brand.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 17:22 IST
Published 17 October 2025, 17:22 IST
